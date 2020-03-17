|
Charlene M. Bensink, 68, of Jamestown Rd., Wattsburg, Pa., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa.
She was born November 16, 1951, in Corry, Pa., a daughter of the late Douglas Carson and Blanche Crispen Carson Willman.
Charlene was raised and educated in Corry and attended Corry area schools. She then married and began working for Erie County Plastics. She worked there as a painter for over 25 years, retiring in 1993, due to disability.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Corry, and a member of the Star Touring Motorcycle Club. Charlene enjoyed crocheting, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Charlene was preceded in death on February 19, 2020, by her husband, David S. Bensink, whom she married on June 6, 1969, in Bear Lake, Pa.; her stepfather, Harold "Gene" Willman; a son, David I. Bensink; and two brothers, David E. and Douglas R. Carson.
Charlene is survived by a daughter, Kristy Kutruff and her husband Bob of Erie, Pa.; two sons, Samuel B. Bensink and his wife Judy and Matthew G. Bensink and his wife Nikki, all of Wattsburg, Pa.; and three sisters, CeCe Haenel of Florida, Connie Knoble and her husband Curtis of West Virginia, and Donna Schulz and her husband Kevin of Centerville, Pa.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Alex, Summer, Matthew, Rosalee, David and Kaylee; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
Committal will be in Lowville Cemetery, Wattsburg, Pa., for Charlene and her husband, David as they are laid to rest side by side.
