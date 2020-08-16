Charlene M. Harmon, age 45, of Erie, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 following an extended illness. She was born in Erie on July 23, 1975, daughter of Richard and Myra Harmon.
Charlene was a graduate of Conneaut Valley High School in Springboro and then worked at the County Market and Wal-Mart in Meadville. She also did accounting work for H & R Block. Charlene enjoyed fishing, camping and taking care of her pet frog. She cared for and helped people as needed.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Toni Harmon, Victoria Coughlin and Kristie Harmon; her boyfriend, Melvin Graham; and many nieces and nephews.
Private arrangements for Charlene are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
