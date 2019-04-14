Home

Charles A. Nicholson


Charles A. Nicholson Obituary
Charles A. Nicholson, age 78, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, and joined his beloved wife, Janet, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Erie, on August 31, 1940, he was a son of the late William and Gertrude (Froess) Nicholson.

Charles was a hard worker and retired from Conrail/CSX, where he was an engineer. He enjoyed his vegetable garden, cooking, and his loving dog, Harley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Stark) Nicholson.

He is survived by his daughters, Chris Mackowski, husband Jim, and Terri Heidt; his son, Mike Nicholson; grandchildren, Julie, Steven, Daniel, Kevin, Ryan, Skylar, Aaron, and Nathan; a great-grandson, Kieran; and siblings, William Nicholson, wife Ellarie, Jean Maggio, Ed Nicholson, Kathy McCall, husband Tim, and Marleen Dudzinski, husband John. Charles will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

As per Charles' wishes, there will be no public services. He will be interred at Erie Cemetery, next to his wife. Arrangements are under the direction of Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019
