Charles A. "Shoes" Skopow, age 83, passed away after a brief illness, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 8, 1936, a son of the late Walter and Evelyn (McClymont) Skopow.
Chuck graduated from Academy high school in 1955 and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. When he returned from the service he ran "Chuck and Dave's" service station with his brother David. Later he was a DJ with his friend Shad Connelly and they were known as "Shad and Shoes." Chuck had worked as a carpenter and retired from Carpenters Union Local 81. He was a member of the Perry Keystone Lodge # 392 F. & A. M., a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie and achieved the 32nd degree status. He was a member of the Erepa Grotto and was a drum major in the Erepa Grotto Pipes and Drums for 20 years. Chuck was also a member of the Zukor Club and the Shrine Club. His pride and joy was the hunting camp he built in 1976 with his best friend, Bob Benkoski. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Chuck attended Lakewood United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Skopow, Jr.; and a daughter, Denise Skopow.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Gail (Lorensen) Skopow; children, Charlie Skopow (Angie) of Erie, and Michelle Costello (Dominic) of Erie; grandchildren, Eric Costello (Arezou), Philip Costello (Laurel), Amber Costello (Devon) and Andrew Tarbell; and great-grandchildren, Eric Costello, Jr. and Silas Costello. He is also survived by a brother, David Skopow (JoAnn); sister-in-law, Roberta Skopow; brothers-in-law, Don Adams (Betty) and Les Smith (Mary Lou); his first wife and mother of his children, Leslie Skopow; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of a Masonic service at 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. All CDC and state guidelines will be followed.
The family would like to thank his good friend RN Julie Cole for all of her love and guidance during Chuck's illness.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Perry Highway Hose Company, 8281 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509, or Lakewood United Methodist Church, 3856 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Chuck would like to say "Thank You, Good Night, and Take Care of Yourselves."
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.