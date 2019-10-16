|
|
Charles A. Sweeney, age 85, of Erie, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Ball Pavilion.
He was born on July 6, 1934, in Erie, Pa., to the late Thomas and Freda (Peters) Sweeney.
Charles served in the United States Navy, where he was a part of the Navy Seabee's. He was employed by Smith Meters in the maintenance department for many years until retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a member of the NRA.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his stepmother, Dorothy Sweeney; and brothers, James and Kenneth Sweeney.
He is survived by his three sons, Charles Sweeney (Mary) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Kevin Sweeney (Melissa) of Erie and Bryan Sweeney (April) of Erie; brother Raymond Sweeney (Judith) of Erie; and grandchildren, Ariel Sweeney, Shawn Sweeney, Mykala Sweeney, Thomas Sweeney, Kristyn Sweeney-Jones (Eli), Kara Sweeney and Mitchell Sweeney; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th Street.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019