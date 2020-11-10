1/1
Charles Chuck Fath
1952 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" Fath, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 20, 1952, a son of the late Charles and Ruth Krisher Fath.

Chuck graduated from Howland High School and attended Kent University. He then moved to Erie and spent the majority of his career working as a district manager for Musicland and general manager at Media Play.

Chuck was a kind, accepting and light-hearted person. He was creative, loved reading, and had a deep love of music. Chuck enjoyed baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his two daughters, Casey Fath and Shelley Fath, both of Erie, whom he raised with Linda Fath; his significant other, Gina Varo, of Erie; and his sister, Patte.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
