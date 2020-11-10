Charles "Chuck" Fath, age 67, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Warren, Ohio, on December 20, 1952, a son of the late Charles and Ruth Krisher Fath.
Chuck graduated from Howland High School and attended Kent University. He then moved to Erie and spent the majority of his career working as a district manager for Musicland and general manager at Media Play.
Chuck was a kind, accepting and light-hearted person. He was creative, loved reading, and had a deep love of music. Chuck enjoyed baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his two daughters, Casey Fath and Shelley Fath, both of Erie, whom he raised with Linda Fath; his significant other, Gina Varo, of Erie; and his sister, Patte.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
