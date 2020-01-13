|
Charles L. Hancox, age 67, passed away peacefully, at UPMC Hamot, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born in Grove City, Pa., on October 30, 1952, son of the late George Jr. Hancox and Olga Virginia (Ginger) O'Connor.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, with the 380th Air Refueling Squadron as an In-Flight Refueling Operator on the KC-135Q Stratotanker. In addition, he worked for the Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad, George Junior Republic, SCI-Mercer, SCI-Cambridge Springs, SCI-Albion, and the Greater Erie Auto Auction. Charles was a member of the Masonic Lodge #603 and the American Legion Post 220 in Grove City, Pa., and the American Legion Post 567, & the Moose Lodge Post 381 in Albion, Pa.
Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, children, and grandchildren, going on cruises and watching the flying fish from his and his wife's balcony cabin, NASCAR, football, country music, and sitting by the seaside with his wife and family at their timeshare on Anna Maria Island, Fla.
Charles is survived by his wife, Beth (Christ) Hancox, a brother, George Hancox (Deborah) of Athens, Ga., and three daughters, Wendy Elliott (Ronald) of Madison, Ohio, Jody Shollenberger (Brendan) of Grove City, Pa., and Kathryn Hancox (Adam) of Albion, Pa. In addition, he is survived by his beloved grandchildren, Gabriella, Kelsey, Samantha, Rylee, Jace, Emma, and Maya.
Friends & family may call at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 E. State St., Albion, Pa., on Tuesday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., with a prayer service to follow. Burial will be private, by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PA Soldiers' & Sailors' Home, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507, or to an animal rescue organization of one's choice. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
