Charles "Chuck" Michael Hotaling, 60, passed away, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on August 25, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. A devoted husband of 39 years, Chuck is survived by his beloved and wife, Marguerite "Margo", sons Charles (Julie) and Zachary (Nikki), daughter Rebecca (Adam), sister Kathy LaTocha (Ron) and many other in-laws, family, friends and his faithful canine companion, Buddy Caesar. Chuck was predeceased by his parents, Dick and Joyce Hotaling.
Chuck was born and raised in North Syracuse, N.Y. He was a graduate of North Syracuse High School and LeMoyne College where he met the love of his life, Margo. They married in 1980 and their life adventure began. They spent time in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and then moved to North Carolina where their first son, Steven, was born. They then moved to Florida and welcomed twins Rebecca and Zachary. Eventually they settled in North East, Pa., where Chuck had a long and successful career as a commercial insurance underwriter and supervisor at Erie Insurance.
Chuck's interests included visiting historical sites, listening to music, and shooting at the gun range. Chuck dedicated his life to his family and was an avid dog lover. He dutifully served his family's needs, willingly sacrificing his own ambitions. He did this with love in his heart and never missed a day.
The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Rd. (Corner of Rt. 91 & Post Rd.), Twinsburg, Ohio (330-425-2244). A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 32820 Baldwin Rd., Solon, Ohio. (Everyone please meet at the church.) Private interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers kindly make a donation to The ALS Association of Northern Ohio, 6155 Rockside Rd., Independence, OH 44131. webnoh.alsa.org" (webnoh.alsa.org)
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2019