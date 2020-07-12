Charles Phifer, age 77, passed away on July 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa. Chuck was the first child born to Charles and Ella Jean Phifer, on October 16, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois.
He attended Blue Island High School and also graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Ill. He devoted his whole career as a civilian employee to the Department of the Navy, with the last 30 years, assigned to the Navy Finance Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Maureen, and his two younger brothers Eugene and Phillip.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Phifer of Kearney, Mo. and his niece Kristin Dakon, also of Kearney, Mo., along with her family, husband Richard and children Tarah, Richie and Riley.
Although Chuck was legally blind, he achieved great accomplishments in his life...graduating from high school and college where he was president of his fraternity, traveling and enjoying the adventure and sounds of the United States and Canada, becoming an accomplished swimmer and finally contributing his vast computer knowledge and skills, as a civil servant, to the Department of the Navy.
His family will acknowledge their loss and celebrate his life with a private burial, at a later date, in Kansas City.
Private arrangements are by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Service Inc. and Terrace Park Funeral Home in Kansas City, Mo.
