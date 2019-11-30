|
|
There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone. Charles "Chuck" Piano, Sr., born April 27, 1939 in Erie passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Chuck married the love of his life and best friend, Judy, who survives him, on December 2, 1961. He is further survived by their three children: Chuck Piano Jr., wife Patty, Tressa Piano, and Tina Espin, husband Pat; five grandchildren, Charles Piano III, wife Allison, Sara Piano, husband Dakota Bish, Melissa Malone, Amanda Espin, and Jillian Malone; and one great-grandchild, Charles Piano IV.
Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving our country from 1959 to 1962. He worked at AMSCO for 37 years as an inspector and held many posts in the local UAW 832 until he became Union President where he negotiated several contracts. He was on the board of directors at the AMSCO Federal Credit Union and received the governors award in 1980. After retirement, Chuck was the chairman of the regional CAP council and led the retirees local UAW 832 from 1980 until his death.
Chuck's wife, children, and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Chuck's kind spirit, passion for Cleveland sports, politics and good Italian food will live on through them.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. and are invited to a funeral mass on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Chuck's family requests donations made to the AMSCO retiree's activity fund c/o Reuben Adams, 3024 Oakwood St., Erie, PA 16508.
Condolences may be sent to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 30, 2019