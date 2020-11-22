Charles "Chuck" W. Kufner, Jr., age 81, of McKean, Pa., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot as a result of injuries from an automobile accident.
He was born on August 2, 1939 in Elyria, Ohio, the son of the late Charles W. and Florence C. Rehrig Kufner, Sr. Chuck was first employed at his own business, Erie Molded & Assembly, then Nu-Tek Plastics, and finally from Plastek Industries where he retired from. Chuck served in the US Navy.
He was a member of the McKean Lions Club, and enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Jean L. McCallion Kufner, his children: Mark Kufner (Carol) of Erie, Robert Kufner (Sharen) of Long Island, N.Y., Kristin Kufner of Barberton, Ohio, and Emily Kufner (Steve) of Erie, one granddaughter Audrianna Kufner, two sisters; Carol Freebourn and Janet Patterson.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Private inurnment Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie Veterans Miracle Center, 1573 West 39th Street, Erie, PA 16509.
