Charles Costa
1973 - 2020
Charles Costa, age 47, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. Charles lived in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was born in Erie on June 28, 1973, the son of Sharon (Lassoff) Costa and Charles Costa.

Charles graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1992 and attended Gannon University. He worked in the construction and property management business both here in Erie and in Tennessee.

Charles will be remembered for his infectious smile.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Jeanne Costa and maternal grandparents, Susann and Nicholas Lassoff.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his husband Clint, daughter Kelli, siblings Matthew (Kristen) Costa, Lisa Neimeic and Jen Costa and his niece and nephews Matthew Costa, Jr., Maria Costa and Will Costa. He is further survived by his Uncle Manny Costa as well as many cousins, extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. There will be a Christian Burial word service at 12:00 pm with Rev. John Detisch. Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Gaudenzia Crossroads, Erie, 414 W. 5th St., Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
AUG
29
Service
12:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
