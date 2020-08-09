Charles D. Britton, age 68, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, at his residence, on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born in Erie, on February 10, 1952, son of the late Robert "Bob" and Doris Glenn Britton.
Charles was an incredible athlete and set many records in Erie. He played for Cathedral Prep and McDowell. He will be remembered for his achievements as an all-around athlete excelling in anything he played. Charles always gave 100 percent. He graduated from McDowell in 1970, and continued his education at the University of Cincinnati as a Wild Cat. He also played semi-pro in the World League. Charles enjoyed cooking, dancing, playing cards, chess, bowling, and traveling.
Charles was a member of Immaculate Conception Church later St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception and attended St. Stanislaus. He loved his God and his family and was a good friend.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by one brother, William Britton.
He is survived by his special Aunt Martha Higgins; his siblings, Cassandra Lockett, Robert Britton, and Kathy Smith (Robert); his children, Charlene Qualls, Charles Qualls, Charles Britton Jr. (Trina), Chandra Scott (John), Marvell Johnson, and Caleb Britton; his stepson, Ellis Qualls; 30 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is further survived by his fiancée, Lisa Moffitt.
Friends may gather at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A private Memorial Service will be held for the family at that time, with words of comfort offered by Rev. Tommie L. Twillie. To attend Charles' funeral virtually, please logon to www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
at the time of the service and click on the link in his obituary. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held.
