Charles D. Zohns, age 97, longtime resident of Belle Valley, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sarah Reed Senior Living in Erie. He was born November 17, 1921 on the family farm in Ripley, N.Y., son of the late Ida Belle Wilcox and Frank C. Zohns, Sr.
Charles graduated from Ripley Central School, class of 1939 and General Electric Machinist Apprentice Course in 1944. He then served two years in the US Army, Occupation Force in Germany. After working as a Machine Maintenance man at General Electric for 42 years, he retired in 1984.
Being an active church member was important to Charles and he served as an elder and trustee at Belle Valley Presbyterian Church and Calvary Covenant Church. His last church family was the congregation of Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Throughout his adult life, Charles was an avid vegetable gardener and master craftsman of woodworking, making many pieces of solid wood furniture for family and friends.
After retiring, Charlie was active in the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, delivering Meals on Wheels and was a wooden toy maker for Santa's Helpers. He took great pride in designing and making wooden toys for children and spent many enjoyable hours in his woodshop in the basement of his home and with his many friends at the Santa's Helpers workshop.
Surviving Charlie are his wife of 73 years, Myrna M. Barber Zohns; daughters, Nancy and Elaine Zohns, and Barbara Costilla (Sylvia) all of Erie; three grandsons, Dean Dombrowski (Paula) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Gregory Dombrowski (Shellie) of Wattsburg, and Matthew Dombrowski of Waterford; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Gillian, Sydney Mae, and Easton Dombrowski; sister-in-law, Joan Barber; and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank Jr. (Ethel) and Maurice (Velma) Zohns; granddaughter, Lisa M. Dombrowski; daughter-in-law, Darlene M. Huegel; and brother-in-law, Herbert P. Barber, Jr.
Burial arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. There will be no calling hours and burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Per Charlies's wishes, memorials may be made to Santa's Helpers, 1253 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Charlie's daughters would like to thank the entire staff of Reed Terrace and Reed House for their excellent and compassionate care given to him during his time living at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019