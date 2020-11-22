Charles E. "Carl" Smisko, 96, of Erie, formerly of McKean, passed away peacefully at Manchester Commons on November 17, 2020. Carl was born on August 28, 1924 in Tams, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Smisko.
Carl retired from Kaiser Aluminum after 31 years of dedicated service. He was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Francis Ushers Club. In his younger days he enjoyed spending time at the family camp, playing horseshoes and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time outside, taking care of his yard and garden.
Carl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gladys, in 2004; two sisters, Agnes Keith and Margaret Adamus; three daughters, Theresa Welsh, Rosemary Habas, and Margaret "Peggy" Sargent; and two sons-in-law, Robert Milovanovich and Christian Mason.
Survivors include his daughter, Ruth (Babe) Mason, of Edinboro; and his son, Charles (Chip) Smisko and his wife, Julie, of Catasauqua, Pa.; three grandsons, Geoff Welsh (wife Amy), Kenneth Mason and Justin Mason; two granddaughters, Caitlyn Smisko and Courtney Smisko; and a great-granddaughter, Rylee Welsh. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Manchester Commons for the loving care they extended to Carl during his stay with them. He would tell you that being there was the next best thing to being home.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements. Due to COVID-19 precautions, Carl's services will be private and for immediate family only. To send condolences please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com
