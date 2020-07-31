1/1
Charles E. Fried
1942 - 2020
Charles E. Fried, age 78, of Erie, passed away at LECOM Senior Living Center, after a long battle with Alzheimer 's disease, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

He was born in Erie, on March 29, 1942, son of the late Frederick and Mable (Dickey) Fried Sr.

Charles was a 1961 graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He lived and raised his family in Erie his entire life working in sales at Cleveland Plant and Flower Company for over 50 years.

During his spare time Charles enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing. He had a very genuine smile, wonderful sense of humor and blessed all who knew and met him with loving kindness. More than anything in life Charles loved and adored his family and greatly valued spending time with them, especially his granddaughter Kylie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Bob and Jim Fried, along with one sister-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years Judith C. (Drozeski) Fried and four daughters Tammie Gabbard (Mark) of Erie, Sherry Hayes of Erie, Paula Arble (George Smith) of Fairview, and Amy Cruz (Emelio) of Girard. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great-children, nine sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, along with many, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Saturday, August 1st from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: face masks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time. Private inurnment will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Drive, Suite 15 Erie, PA 16505, or to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
