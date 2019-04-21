|
Charles E. Horn, age 92, of Erie, died Friday, April 19, 2019 at Erie VA Medical Center. Born in Erie, January 21, 1927, he was a son of the late Frank and Catherine Kupper Horn. He graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1941, attended Pontifical College Josephinum, graduated from Cathedral Prep in 1945 and Gannon College in 1950. Charles served in the European Theatre during WWII, as a Military Policeman in Italy. While at Gannon, he served as President of the National Federation of Catholic Colleges. He also served as President, Treasurer and International Director for the (DPMA) Data Processing Management Association.
He was employed by IBM's Service Bureau and Erie County Technical School, where he supervised the Adult Education Program, which gained him great satisfaction. He later worked part time for Brugger Home for Funerals and was Judge of Elections for Millcreek District 11 for ten years.
Charles annually provided free tax service for senior citizens under the AARP program, and was a member of East Erie Turners and Zukor Clubs. He enjoyed all sports, including basketball, golf, baseball, softball and tennis. He strived to be a friend with everyone. He was a very active member of St. George Church since 1978, and volunteered with the Food Bank, Outreach Program with shut-ins, and the Eucharistic Adoration Program, for which he organized the Saturday Closing Service. Further, he was a member of the daily Rosary Program and attended daily mass since retirement in 1993. His mission was to make twenty people smile each day.
He attempted to take comfort in remembering quotations, such as: "Gratitude changes one's attitude", "Walk briskly away from destructive people", "Find generous people to hang out with. You are whom you associate with", "Let nothing disturb you, let nothing frighten you", "One who has God lacks nothing", and "God alone fills all our needs."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Edyce "Edis" Badger Horn, whom he married at Sacred Heart Church in 1952 and who died August 23, 2008; a daughter, Kimberly Ann Horn Linardos; sons, Stephan Horn, Infant Charles, and Infant Horn; two brothers, James and Francis Horn; a sister, Virginia Heigel; and two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Horn and Lois Horn McClenathan.
Survivors include his wife whom he married April 13, 2012, Barbara Lorei Horn; two daughters, Margo Bender, husband Kenneth, of Reno, Nev., and Colleen Horn, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; four grandsons, Andrew and Alexander Linardos and Cameron and Evan Bender; and a son-in-law, James Linardos, of Austin, Texas.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Boulevard, on Monday 3 to 7 p.m. and to attend prayers there Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St George Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St., 16503, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., 16503 or St. George School Tuition Angel Fund, 1612 Bryant St., 16509. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
Charles strived to practice loving God with all his heart, soul and strength, as well as loving his neighbor as one's self.
