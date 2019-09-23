|
|
Charles E. " Earl" McConnell, 90 of Erie and formerly of Rouseville, Pa., died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his daughter's home in Girard.
He was born March 24, 1929 in Harrisville, Pa., a son of the late Charles E. and Alda (Vincent) McConnell.
Earl graduated from Harrisville High School in 1947. Following high school, he was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served with Company A, 712th Transportation Railway Operations Battalion. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, two over seas bars; the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he returned home to Harrisville, where he worked for the Montgomery Block Works. He was later employed by Pennland Tanker and most recently by Hammermill Paper Company in Erie, where he retired from in 1991.
He was a member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church, the Girard American Legion Post #494, The Oil City VFW Post #464, Oil City Elks Lodge #344 and he enjoyed hunting, golfing and spending time with his boys at camp.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred "Deanie" (Wyman) McConnell in 2016 and whom he married, February 6, 1954 in Rouseville; a son, David E. McConnell in 1998; a brother, Jay McConnell, and a grandson, John M. Pegg in 1996.
His family includes a daughter, Sheree McConnell of Girard; a son, Charles E. "Chuck" McConnell (Sue) of Girard; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie McConnell of Girard; his grandchildren, Thomas S. Pegg, Charles R. McConnell (Danielle), Daniel R. McConnell, Melissa White (Dale), Michael McConnell (Linneah); and great- grandchildren, Bryson, David, Jonathan, Weston, Willow and Abbie.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Edder Funeral Home, 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. with full military honors with Rev. Andrew Verner officiating.
Memorials may be made to Families of the Wounded Fund, PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23112. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 23, 2019