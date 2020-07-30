Charles E. Smith, age 70, of Harborcreek, passed away at home, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on May 16, 1950, son of the late Earl and Vivian Smith.
Prior to his retirement, Chuck was employed at General Electric Co. for 37 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Chuck was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, Wesleyville Athletic Club and Lawrence Park Athletic Club. He like golfing and driving his Mustang.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Judy E. Smith; five children, Jason Smith (Danielle), Tina LaCastro (Barry), Christopher Smith (Jessica), Charles Smith (Cori) and Nikki Wilson (Jeff); one sister, Donna Jean Anderson; one brother, Michael Smith (Kathy); two brothers-in-law, Frank Powell and Matt Bithell; 21 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen Bithell and Betty Powell.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.