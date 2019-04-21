|
|
Charles Edward Baker, age 85, of Millcreek Township, passed away peacefully at home on April 17, 2019.
Born in Erie, Pa. on April 7, 1934, he was a son of the late Allan and Thelma (Leopold) Baker.
After graduating from Academy High School, Chuck joined the Navy. He returned to Erie and worked at American Sterilizer until his retirement.
Charles loved boating with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing horseshoes, golf, and was a fan of country music. He was a good, generous man. Charles was well loved by everyone and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" Baker (Jacklyn); his daughters, Kimberly Hennessy (Patrick) and Kelly Smith (Dana); his brother, William Baker (Cindy); his daughter-in-law, Janice Baker Carangi; his sister-in-law, Geri Baker; grandchildren, Richelle Robinson (Chad), Brian Hennessy (Vanessa), Matthew Hennessy (Leanne), Jamie Szymanski (Michael), Kelli Fay (Don), Scott Baker, Christopher Smith (Laura), and Ryan Smith; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 wonderful years, Donna (Stromenger) Baker; his son, Jeffrey Baker, and his brother, Donald Baker.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019