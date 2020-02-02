|
|
Charles Edward "Chuck" Fenchel, Sr., age 86, of Erie, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Warren, Pa., on April 7, 1933, a son of the late Raymond and Ethelda Peterson Fenchel.
Chuck attended Beaver Falls High School and was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.
He worked for Singer Sewing Center and EMSCO for many years until his retirement. Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt), and loved camping where he made his famous Bloody Marys. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame fan. He was a member of the Millcreek American Legion, Post 773.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Disen Fenchel; sister, Mary Nadolski; stepbrothers, Buford "Bud" and Milton "Mutt" Moyer; and two sons-in-law, Kevin Brown and Sam McCray.
He is survived by two daughters, Lori Brown AND Leslie McCray; a son, Charles "Chuckie" Fenchel, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hoopsick, Jr, Amanda DeLong (Bobby Rosequist), Nicholas Hoopsick, Eddie Fenchel, Briana DeLong, and Cassandra McCray; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Hoopsick, Jr., Anaivy Rodriguez, Nate Gearson, Nicole Hoopsick, Tyler Hoopsick, Anyassa Hoopsick, Aurora Rosequist, Isabella Rosequist, Angel Hoopsick, Mason Rosequist, Johnny Hoopsick, and Jeffrey Hoopsick III. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Richard McCarthy, followed by full Military Honors. Friends are also invited to attend graveside services at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Love Road, on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family and send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020