Charles Edward Dunkle "Ed", age 57, of Erie Pa., passed away at his home in Jamestown, N.Y., on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1963 the son of the late Charles Dunkle and Louise Stafford.
Ed attended Strong Vincent High School in Erie Pa. He served in the military from 1984-1990. He worked at Coin Textile Services in Erie, Pa., for 15 years.
Ed loved to spend time with his family, especially spending time with his grandkids and his two cats, Zack and Abby. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, camp side fires, spending time with friends and swimming. Ed was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.
Ed is survived by his daughters, Brittney (Jon) Morton and Cassandra Dunkle, his grandchildren, Jonathan, Brayden, and Savanah Morton, his siblings, Mary (Patrick) Rushing, Jessica Smith, and Adam Bowden, and his former wife Sue McKinnon (Deuel). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic a private family service will be held Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Hubert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 111 South Main St. Jamestown N.Y.
Burial will be Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Erie, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2020