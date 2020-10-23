1/1
Charles F. Calkins Sr.
1944 - 2020
Charles F. Calkins Sr., age 76, of Harborcreek, passed away at his home on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born in Erie, on April 13, 1944, son of the late Russell and Mildred Calkins.

Chuck was employed with Smith Meter / FMC Technologies for 37 years, prior to his retirement in 2006. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was also a member of HOG. He enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, fishing, hunting and anything that would allow him to be in the woods.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathy Calkins; two children, James Calkins (Robin) and Charles Calkins Jr.; two stepchildren, Maria Unger (John Charney) and Scott Unger (Gaylan); one sister, Linda Getz (Howard); four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Road (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 5414 East Lake Road, Erie, PA 16511, or to UPMC Family Hospice, 1700 Peach Street, Ste. 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
23
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5151 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 315-0911
