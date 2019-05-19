|
Charles F. Morgan, age 82, of Harborcreek, joined his beautiful wife, Sandra, in the loving arms of Jesus on Friday May 17, 2019 at St. Mary's East. He was born on July 14, 1936 in Wesleyville, Pa. to the late Raymond C. and Esther (Goodrich) Morgan. Charles graduated from Academy High School and later served in the United States Army Reserves. He was a well established entrepreneur and dabbled in many adventures; one of which he was most proud of is the former Billie Jean King Tennis Center and then the King's Court Racquetball Club in Erie. He also served as building chairman for the First Assembly of God Church located on Oliver Road in Erie. Charles was a member of the Praise Cathedral Church of God in North East. He loved spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed listen to gospel music.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra Morgan; brothers, Neal, Gerald, Donald, and Raymond; and sisters, Evelyn, Shirley, and Lucille. He is survived by his daughters, Kris Loeffler (Jim) of Harborcreek, Karen Gladman (Charlie) of California, and Kelly Morgan (Rich Graham) of Erie; a brother, James R. Morgan (Sally) of Erie; grandchildren, James P. Loeffler (Danielle), Katelyn Loeffler, Kami Parker (Robby), Christian Loeffler, Brayden Romeo, Austin Romeo and Emelia Hansen; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Hunter, Morgan and Ford. Also, a very special nephew and his wife, Ron and Kathy Pfister and many other nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Monday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Officiating the service is Rev. Michael Grove. Memorials may be made to the Praise Cathedral Church of God, 5335 Route 89, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
