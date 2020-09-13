1/1
Charles H. Campagne Jr.
1939 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" H. Campagne, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 peacefully with his beloved wife and family at his side.

He was born on June 14, 1939, the son of the late Charles and Julia (Patsy) Campagne.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his baby sister, Laura Jean Campagne and a son, Paul Campagne.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife and his true soulmate, Nancy (Benes) Campagne; his children, Lisa (Campagne) Winschel and husband Tom; Kimberly Campagne; Laura (Campagne) Gregoritis, and Charles Campagne III. He is the grandfather of Anthony "Ziggy" Winschel, Carla Winschel, Alexandria Campagne, Marissa Campagne and Meghan Campagne.

Chuck was a prominent local businessman and former owner of Career Concepts Staffing Services. He was a leader and innovator in the staffing and recruiting industry. The hardest working man, finally agreed to retire 12 years ago and enjoy some time with his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren. Family meant everything to him. Chuck grew up in "Little Italy" and it always held a special place in his heart. He graduated from Academy, class of 1957, and remained very active with his dear friends up until his passing. He was a Gannon University graduate and proud supporter of the university. Everyone would look for Chuck at Gannon basketball games, where he held floor seats for the past 45 years. He received a special award from Gannon for all of his fundraising and support with an emphasis on helping student athletes.

Chuck loved to golf and even had a hole-in-one. He was probably one of the best poker players in the tri-state area and was always gracious and generous with all people. He was self-made, an underdog, and gave back to everyone and anyone who needed a helping hand. Chuck knew what it meant to be blessed and also what it meant to struggle. His number one concern was everyone's well-being, whether it be family, friend, or stranger. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend anyone could ever have. He was humble, witty, a force of nature, and proud to be Italian. Chuck was a beautiful soul and human being.

Friends are invited to call at St .Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 2801 W. 6th St., on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. All CDC guidelines requiring face masks and social distancing will be in effect. To view the Funeral Mass online, please logon to http://www.stjudeapos.org or the St. Jude YouTube channel at 1:00 p.m. this Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of his son Paul, memorials may be made to the Epilepsey Foundation of Hawaii, 200 North Vineyard Blvd., Suite B259, Honolulu, HI 96817.

The Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St. is handling arrangements.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 12, 2020
I am truly saddened to hear of Chuck's passing. Conversations with him were always serious yet uplifting. I am certain that he and Paul are being rewarded for their great lives.
andy Glass
Friend
