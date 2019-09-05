|
October 2, 1927 - August 29, 2019
Being a humble man, Charles H. Stevens, Sr. liked to do things quietly, and he quietly took his last breath on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the VA Hospital, with his wife Marjorie by his side.
He was born in Stevensville, Md., a town on Kent Island named after his ancestors, on October 2, 1927, a son of the late Earl and Grace Fairbanks Stevens.
He previously worked for Copes Vulcan, where he helped to establish their Credit Union. He also spent many years working at Erie Postal Credit Union, helping many, and retired after 30-plus years as a Manager for the U.S. Postal Service.
He loved fishing and crabbing in Maryland, where he earned the distinction of a Waterman. He served in WWII, helping to dismantle Hitler's private train. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and garden. His family was his world.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Stevens and a brother, Earl Stevens.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Astorino Stevens, a daughter, Maria Burkley (Bruce), two sons, Charles Stevens Jr. (Debi) and David Stevens (Maria), nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie had a heart of gold, but in the last week, it had no more strength. He may have given that strength to his lovely wife of 68 years, because he always gave her everything he had.
If you were lucky enough to know Charlie, you would know he was a kind and gentle man. He would do anything for anybody who needed it. He supported his family above and beyond all.
He loved to play cards, have a beer by the fire, ride his pontoon boat at Canadohta Lake, play pool, darts, or go to the casino. He was lucky to have retired 30 years ago. He was a member of many clubs in the Erie area.
He will be missed so deeply by so many, but is now at peace and probably eating M&Ms in heaven.
Friends may call on Saturday at All Saints Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Down's Syndrome Group of Erie County Pennsylvania, 2221 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16506, or to the VA Hospice, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, who honored and protected Charlie and his family at the end of his life journey.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
