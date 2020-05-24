|
Charles I. "Buddy" Kennedy, 95, of Cranesville, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 17, 1924 in Cranesville, son of the late Royal and Opal (McGahen) Kennedy.
Buddy attended Cranesville and Albion High School, and studied business administration at the University of Chicago and Westminster. He joined the Army Air Corps in December of 1942 and served in India as a "Radar Mechanic Sea Search Lab 856". He always said, "Uncle Sam gave him a trip around the world." After his discharge, he returned home to Cranesville and went to work in the family business, Kennedy's Hardware, where he was the 4th generation.
On November 5, 1948 he married Harriet Eastman of Union City. He and his wife had traveled to 47 of the 50 States, several cruises, and to Spain. Charles served on the Cranesville Boro Council for over 50 years, the Albion Area Industrial Authority, Erie County Industrial Authority, was one of the founding members of Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department and past chief, a member and past President of Albion Area Lions Club and was their Citizen of the Year in 1983. He was a member of the Community National Bank Board for 55 years. Most recently, Bud and his son Bill were awarded the 2019 Commitment to Erie Award for Kennedy's Hardware.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2010, his parents, a sister Carol Bailey, and a son-in-law Gary Pomeroy.
Bud is survived by a son, William Kennedy and his wife, Jan Hill, two daughters, Kay Vogt and her husband, Myron, and Susan Hamilton and her husband, Bob, three grandchildren, Marci Weaver and her husband, Chris, Brandon Kennedy and his wife, LeAnn, Ryan Kennedy and his wife, Megan, and five great-grandchildren, Aurora and Lila Weaver, Raylan Kennedy, Macey and Darren Kennedy, and several nieces and nephews.
Charles was a resident of Cranesville all of his life and he was one of the oldest members of the community. The family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers, Susan and Kathy, and also to, Denny of Family Care Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Buddy.
Services will be held privately by the family. Buddy and Harriet's ashes will be put together and buried in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg.
Memorials may be made to Family Care Hospice Fund, care of Hamot Health Foundation, 302 French Street, Erie, PA, 16507-9948, or to Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 302, Cranesville, PA 16410.
The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 24, 2020