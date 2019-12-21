|
|
Best Dad Ever!
Charles J. "Charlie" Bizzarro, age 91, of Erie, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, peacefully, with his family by his side. He was born in Meadville, on November 15, 1928, a son of the late Joseph and Jennie (Nuzzulo) Bizzarro.
Charlie retired from the City of Erie. He was a longtime member of St. Andrew Church. Charles enjoyed gardening and growing his own grapes, but the moments he truly cherished were those spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Rose (Musone) Bizzarro, who passed away on February 10, 2019, one sister, Antoinette Raucci and two brothers, John Bizzarro and Paul Bizzarro, and his son-in-law, Gary Hills.
Left to cherish his memory are his seven children, Jennie "Jenn" Hills of Millcreek, Mary Lou Robie (Jerry), Joseph C. Bizzarro (Lori M.), Patricia Nicastro (Robert), Ralph Bizzarro, Chuck Bizzarro (Tina L.), all of Erie, and Lisa Chiarelli (Rodney) of Millcreek, his five siblings, Ralph Bizzarro (Mary), Elizabeth Askins (James), Lou Bizzarro (Diana), Mary Magorien (Gary), and Ernie Bizzarro, all of Erie, 15 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his dog, Dolly also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 4 until 8 p.m., and are invited to attend services there Monday at 11:15 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at St. Andrew Church at 12 noon. Entombment will follow in Calvary Mausoleum.
Charles family would like to extend a special "thank you" to Tom, Christina and the Family Hospice Team for all their wonderful support and care given to Charlie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice, 1700 Peach St., Erie, PA 16501.
