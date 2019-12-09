Home

Charles L. Smith


1955 - 2019
Charles L. Smith Obituary
Charles L. Smith, 64, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Independence Court of Erie. He was born in Erie on September 17, 1955, a son of the late Walter L. and Irene Sanford Smith.

Charles graduated from East High School and worked at GE for many years before retirement.

Survivors include two daughters, Lesley Jackson and her husband, Dan, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Lisbeth Smith of Ruidoso, N.M.; three grandchildren, Austin, Kyrstin and Aiden; three sisters, Cynthia Sauerwein and her husband, Paul, of Waterford, Barbara Kowalski and her husband, James, of Lake Pleasant, and Judith Baker and her husband, James, of Edinboro; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will not be observed and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 9, 2019
