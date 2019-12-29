|
Charles L. Weindorf, age 95, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 27, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born in Erie on November 28, 1924, son of the late Carl and Florence (Kappelt) Weindorf.
Chuck attended the former Academy High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in World War II. Chuck had a wide and varied employment history including: General Electric, Interlake Iron, Hammermill Paper Co., Erie Malleable and Kopper's. His last occupation was a business venture with his son which they started from the ground up, Hi-Tech Plating.
He was a self-taught electrician and was always willing to lend his expertise to help wire and re-wire residences as well as business venues. Chuck was a master gardener and was an excellent cook. He also enjoyed hunting, camping and loved to "play" with chemicals, fireworks and guns.
Chuck attended East Lake Road Alliiance Church and was a former member of South Harborcreek United Methodist Church where he had served as a past president of the United Methodist Men's group.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Shirley June (Akerly) Weindorf; one brother, Richard Weindorf; a son-in-law, Larry E. Smith, Sr. and two grandchildren, Michelle L. Amann and Larry E. Smith, Jr.
Survivors include five children: Carol J. Smith, John C. Weindorf (Heidi), David L. Weindorf (Sandra), Christine M. Parker (Joseph) and Peggy A. Mahoney (Matthew); two sisters, Marjorie Becker and Mary King; one brother, David Weindorf (Doris); 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, great, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call upon the family at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend the Funeral Service there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. to be conducted by Pastor David Voelker. Following the service, Chuck will be laid to rest with full military honors at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery, next to his wife, Shirley. Memorial contributions may be made to East Lake Road Alliance Church, 4500 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019