Charles Leon Olson, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Kane, Pa., on October 9, 1929, to the late Charles and Edith (Simpkins) Olson.
Charles enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Steelers and Indians, and attending baseball games, spending time with his family, and going on vacation with his wife, Shirley. He also loved working, retiring as an ironworker from Erie Steel Products, and then working as a security guard at Fischer Security until January 1, 2018, fully retiring when he was 88 years old. Charles also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He also worked on the railroad with his dad and brother, and continued to do so while he served in the Army.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a son, Charles W. Olson, his brother, Vernon (Sandy) Olson, and two sisters, Joyce (Al) Leike, and Shirley (Frank) Cataldo.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Shirley Daniels Olson, son, Samuel Wright of Clearwater, Fla., daughters, Nanci Wright of Erie, and Debra Aaron of Erie, Donna Olson of San Diego, Calif., and Marcy Conrady of San Diego, Calif., two granddaughters, Brittanie Wright (Travis Hanson) of Erie and Veronica Wright of Erie, and a brother-in-law, Andrew J. Daniels II. Many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren also survive.
In honoring Charles' wishes, the family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made in his memory to Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505
Arrangements were respectfully handled by Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 8, 2019