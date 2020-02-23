Home

Charles Leroy Hitchcock


1955 - 2020
Charles Leroy Hitchcock Obituary
Charles Leroy Hitchcock, of Summit Township, born June 9, 1955, passed away February 21, 2020.

"Hitch" is headed to the fishing hole in the sky. From now on he'll be fishing with the Master of the Creeks.

He lost his battle with cancer and is no longer suffering.

He is survived by his mom, Mary; brother, Allen (Debbie); sisters, Bonnie (Dale) and Tina (Tony); children, Michael, Patrick (Alison), Charles (Amber), and Nicole; grandchildren, Jared, Tristian, Nathan, Izacc, Angela, and Sophia; and great-granddaughter, Violet; as well as many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Charles.

If others wonder why he's missing, just tell them, "He's Gone Fishing."

A memorial will be held at his favorite fishing spot at a later date.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.

Published in the Erie Times-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
