Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
(717) 774-7721
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
1303 Bridge St
New Cumberland, PA 17070
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
Erie, PA
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home
Erie, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Saint James Roman Catholic Church
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Matthew Bole


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Matthew Bole Obituary
Charles Matthew Bole, 65, of Etters, formerly of Erie passed away unexpectedly, Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home.

He worked over 40 years for OSHA, first as an Industrial Hygienist then as Area Director and Computer Specialist in Harrisburg. He was a beloved husband and amazing father to both his daughters. Matt was an Eagle Scout through St. James, graduate of Cathedral Prep and Mercyhurst University. He had a passion for computer technology for which he received many honors and awards for his publications. He was known for always being behind the camera and for helping friends and family with home improvements.

He was born December 20, 1953 in Erie to the late Charles Earl and Shirley Mae (McCullough) Bole. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Smilo.

Matt is survived by his wife of 40 years, Laura Jane (Smilo) Bole; his daughters, Tamara Rachel Caplan (James) of Waterford, Pa., and Melissa LeAnn Rizio (Charles J. III) of Etters; his sisters, Denise Krol (Richard) of Union City and Diana Kaiser (Michael) of Scottsdale, Ariz.; father-in-law, George Smilo; and four grandchildren: Lilyana, Arabelle, Kaden, and Kaleb; also many nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parthemore Funeral Home, New Cumberland; and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dusckas Funeral Home, Erie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Saint James Roman Catholic Church, Erie. Committal will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://www.stjude.org/

For more information or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com or www.dusckasfuneralhome.com

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parthemore Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
Download Now