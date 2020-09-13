Charles Myron Hinz, known to most as Chuck or Charlie, of St. Clair, Mo., departed this life in Washington, Mo., on September 4, 2020, having reached the age of seventy years, six months and seven days. Chuck was born in Erie, Pa., on February 7, 1950, son of Hubert August Hinz and Rowena Hinz nee Henry.
On March 3, 1973 he was united in marriage to Deborah Dianne Moon, known to all as Debbie.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Debbie Hinz of St. Clair, Mo.; by his brother, David Hinz and wife, Debra, of Lowville, Pa.; by four sisters, Roberta Kuzma and husband, Joseph, of Erie County, Pa., Rowena Mosbacher and husband, Gaylord, of Erie County, Debbie Monganel of Erie County and Judy Davis and husband, John, of Edinboro, Pa.; by aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Rowena Hinz; and by one sister, Beverly Jean Hinz.
Chuck was a Christian and believed in the Lord as his Savior. He had enjoyed visiting First Christian Church in St. Clair, Mo. He was proud to have served his country in the United States Navy, entering on January 20, 1970 and receiving his honorable discharge on January 18, 1974. During his working career, he was employed in the maintenance department at General Electric Company in Erie, Pa., retiring after thirty-six years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, doing crossword puzzles and listening to music and was a talented guitarist. He also enjoyed working in his garden. Chuck was especially fond of his Labrador retrievers, Seamus and Ruby. Although he had no children of his own, he loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. The many precious memories created with his family will be cherished by them all forever.
Visitation was held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Russell Colonial Funeral Home in St. Clair, Mo. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Russell Funeral Home with Deacon Byron John Moon III officiating. Interment with full military honors was in Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair, Mo. Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
