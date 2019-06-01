Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Gannon


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles P. Gannon Obituary
Charles P. Gannon, 69, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Village at Luther Square. Born in Pittsburgh on November 25, 1949, he was a son of the late Thomas and Eva (Eisenman) Gannon.

Charles was raised and educated in Erie. He attended Cathedral Prep and Strong Vincent High School. He studied music there, which became an integral part of his life. He was known and regarded in the music industry. He was the former owner of Markam's Music where he shared his passion & dedication to the love of music, with both young and old alike.

He is survived by his son, Sean Gannon, wife Stacey and granddaughter, Madison, of Cayuga, N.Y.; daughter, Amber Neumaier, husband Jamie, and grandchildren William and Ava, of Erie; his brother, Jack and sister, Ellen, of Erie.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private.

Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now