Charles P. Gannon, 69, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Village at Luther Square. Born in Pittsburgh on November 25, 1949, he was a son of the late Thomas and Eva (Eisenman) Gannon.
Charles was raised and educated in Erie. He attended Cathedral Prep and Strong Vincent High School. He studied music there, which became an integral part of his life. He was known and regarded in the music industry. He was the former owner of Markam's Music where he shared his passion & dedication to the love of music, with both young and old alike.
He is survived by his son, Sean Gannon, wife Stacey and granddaughter, Madison, of Cayuga, N.Y.; daughter, Amber Neumaier, husband Jamie, and grandchildren William and Ava, of Erie; his brother, Jack and sister, Ellen, of Erie.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Services and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 1, 2019