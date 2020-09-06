Charles R. Baker, Jr., age 75, of Erie, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Carrington Park Nursing Home in Astabula, Ohio.
Charles was born on December 25, 1944 in Belfast, Ireland a son of the late Charles and Margaret McAlister Baker.
Charles proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He worked in the family business, Baker's Steakhouse in West Springfield Pa., for several years in addition to operating Baker's Mobile Service Station. Charles also worked for Snaptite, Inc. as a programmer.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his wife Patricia and two sons.
Family and friends may call at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc. Downtown, 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon, with Covid-19 precautions. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
