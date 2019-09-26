|
|
Charles R. McKelvey, Jr., 91, passed away on September 22, 2019, at Fairview Manor. He was born on July 7, 1928, to the late Charles R. McKelvey, Sr. and Elizabeth (Spohn) McKelvey.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his two sons, Edward McKelvey, and Richard McKelvey, and his siblings, John McKelvey, Harry McKelvey, Plina Dean, and Harold McKelvey.
Charles worked as a machine operator at Conrail. He served in the United States Army in Japan. He re-enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served in Korea.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor (Lubek) McKelvey, his daughter, Laura LeVan (Randy) of Erie, his sisters, Anna Didion (Roy) of Erie, and Latitia DeLaGarza of Arizona, six grandchildren, Richard McKelvey, Edward McKelvey, Mark McKelvey, Melissa Irwin, Grace Henderson, Tina Strange, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In honoring Charles' wishes, his body was donated to science through the Humanity Gifts Registry. Relatives and friends are invited to the Fulton Athletic Club, 1309 East 9th Street, on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for a memorial service followed by a wake luncheon. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, Inc., 459 East 12th Street, Erie, PA 16503. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Please send condolences to garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
