Charles S. "Chuck" Hanson, 75, of Conneaut, passed away June 27, 2020, at Ashtabula County Medical Center, with his loving family by his side. He was born January 13, 1945, in Fairmont, W.Va., to Robert and Jean (Smith) Hanson.
Chuck grew up in Girard, Pa. and graduated from Rice Avenue High School in 1962. He attended Gannon College for two years then started a storied and varied career. He worked for Hartley Gulf, Gunnison Brothers Tannery, Fairview Evergreen Nursery, United Precision Plastics, Capital Consumer Discount Co. Farmers National Bank, and 1st National Bank at Albion. In 1975, Chuck became a licensed agent for Erie Insurance and started a 45 year career with Erie Insurance. He and his wife, Alice, opened an insurance agency in Conneaut, Ohio. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish.
He loved sports (especially Cleveland teams and Ohio State football), golf, swimming, reading, gardening, playing cards and board games, going to the casino, movies, and people watching. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and his work.
Chuck obtained two professional insurance designations and took great pride that he treated his customers with professionalism, honesty, and respect.
Survivors include his loving wife Alice (Pachell) Hanson; sons James (Fengling) Hanson, and Michael (Lisa) Hanson; his grandchildren Maria Hanson, Patrick Hanson, and Aaron Hanson; brothers Robert (Linda) Hanson, Jr., and Chris Hanson; his sister Elizabeth Hanson; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson David Lira; and his brother William (Bee) Hanson.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 744 Mill St., Conneaut, with Father Philip Miller officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be held before mass from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Marcy Funeral Home, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut, which is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing will be observed, and those attending visitation and mass are required to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's honor to Conneaut Food Pantry, Make-A-Wish, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 29, 2020.