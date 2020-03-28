Home

Charles S. Wray Obituary
Charles S. Wray, age 68, of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Karla A. (nee Holtz) Wray, loving father of Tanya J. Wray, dear bother of Mary (Mark) Bitters and the late Helen and Rose Ann Wray and dear brother-in-law of Byron Holtz.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not have a visitation nor mass in Erie. However, comments can be left on the funeral home website www.johnsonromito.com.

Charles was actively involved with MATHCOUNTS, a non-profit organization that reaches students in grades 6-8 in all U.S. states and territories with extracurricular math programs. The family suggests contributions be made in Charles' name to MATHCOUNTS, Payable to Pennsylvania Engineering Foundation, 908 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102, Attn: PSPE Erie County Chapter Mathcounts.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 28, 2020
