Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Charles Soggs Obituary
Charles Soggs, age 39, of Erie, died on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born in Erie, Pa., a son of Tim Soggs and the late Nancy Henry Soggs.

Chuck graduated from McDowell High School. He was a member of Believers International.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tucker Soggs.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Thompson Soggs, a stepson, Kieran Bartlett, his father, Tim Soggs and two brothers, Allan and Taylor Soggs. Chuck is further survived by his aunt, Patty Eckert.

He loved to work with his hands and was a very talented carpenter. Chuck enjoyed spending time at the beach, and loved his friends and family.

Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, Pa., on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2019
