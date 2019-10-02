Home

Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Charles T. Charlie Bateman


1954 - 2019
Charles T. Charlie Bateman Obituary
Charles T. "Charlie" Bateman, 65, of Lake City, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief illness.

He was born May 29, 1954, in Erie, a son of the late Archie L. and Martha (Kemling) Bateman.

Charlie was raised and educated in the Girard area, attending Rice Avenue Union High School. He worked for Precise Plastics in Fairview for 14 years. He was severely injured due to an auto accident. He worked as a Foreman at Century Plastics in Erie and also at Plastek as a Plastic Engineer and Troubleshooter and was disabled there due to a work related injury retiring in 2005.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp, "The Four B's" in Spring Creek Township, shooting, coyote hunting, and his hunting dogs.

Charlie was a social member of the Girard American Legion Post #494, the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post # 740 and the Albion American Legion Post #567.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Archie Bateman; a sister, Emma Lovin.

His family includes two daughters, Kathy Orr (John) of Waterford and Cindy Gorton (Jason) of Springboro; three sons, Charles T. Bateman Jr. (Tammy) of Albion, Jody P. Bateman (Debi) of East Springfield, Doug K. Bateman (Chris) of West Springfield; eight sisters, Laura Schultz of Girard, Nellie Lohr-Schanz (James) of Cranesville, Gladys Jones of Townville, Ella Harris (Glen) of Texas, Dorothy Mundaniohl (Dan) of North East, Martha Buren of Meadville, Elizabeth Gates of Girard, Carole Silvaggi (Dan) of Millcreek; four grandchildren, Caitlynn Orr, Matthew Orr, Emily Bateman and Austin Bateman; and also many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charles Bateman Memorial Fund in care of Edder Funeral Home.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019
