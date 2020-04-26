|
Charles V. (Chuck) Cummings, 90, of Corry, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Johnson City, Tenn. on January 22, 1930, a son of the late Merle and Rachael Ambrose Cummings.
Chuck was a nationally known auctioneer. In 1973, he was named APTCO Auto Auctioneer of the year of Taylor, Mich. Time Magazine recognized him as the 5th Highest Auctioneer in the country. He was also named the Top Auctioneer for Pennsylvania. He was in great demand at many auctions including in Detroit, Mich., Columbus, Ohio and Corry.
Chuck owned and operated the Corry Auto Auction for over 20 years. He was a partner in Cummings and Briggs Auctioners. Until recently, he was in partnership with his sons in the company C. Cummings & Sons in Columbus, Pa.
He was an avid golfer and a life member of the Corry Country Club where he was a past Club Champion. He played golf all over the country and with several noted golfers, including Arnold Palmer. He was also an accomplished billiards player. Chuck was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Corry.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Cloyd Cummings and one sister, Geraldine Scalise.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Marlene M. Main Cummings; two sons, Jack Cummings and his wife Chan and Robert Cummings and his wife Kim, all of Corry; one daughter, Lori Ann Thompson and her husband Ken of Key West, Fla.; one stepson, Gary Crosby and his wife Jackie of Spartansburg; one step-daughter, Kimberly Swanson and her husband Don of Erie, and a good and longtime friend, Walter Hansen of Corry. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc. 69 N. Main Street, Union City, Pa.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020