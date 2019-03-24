|
Charles W. Fisher, age 95, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 1, 1924, son of the late Fred and Antonia Pinkerton Fisher.
Charles was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He was employed with Haysite Mfg. for 26 years, retiring in 1982.
Charles was a member of the Lawrence Lodge #708 F & AM, Scottish Rite Consistory Valley of Erie, The Erepa Grotto, the Zukor and Siebenbuerger Clubs. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. Charles enjoyed fishing, golfing, going on vacation with his family, and working on home improvement projects.
Charles is survived by his wife, Betty Stone Fisher; one daughter, Diane Lynn Bestvina (Robert) of Summit Twp.; one grandson, Brian Bestvina (Jennifer); and two stepgrandchildren, Timothy and Lacey. He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Fisher.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road, on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of the Masonic Service there conducted by Lawrence Lodge #708 at 7 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held for Charles at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2216 Peach Street, on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., conducted by Rev. Erik Young. Military Honors will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens, conducted by the American Legion Millcreek Post 773.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Flower Fund at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2216, Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the , 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
