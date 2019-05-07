|
Charles W. Thornton, 98, formerly of Wattsburg Road in Venango Township, went home to his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Willie and Anna Schlaak Thornton.
Charles married his sweetheart, Anna Wargo Thornton, on June 5, 1943.
Charles was a foreman at Reed Manufacturing, retiring in 1982 after 40 years. He served for several years on the Wattsburg School Board. After retirement, he built 3-wheeled bicycles for children and adults with disabilities. He was known by many neighborhood children as the Bike Man who repaired their bikes.
Charles was a member of the East Lake Road Alliance Church and was a Gideon for many years. He was involved in prison ministry and provided a music ministry in several local convalescent homes. He always carried his harmonica and was quick to entertain children and adults with a musical medley. He was a great prayer warrior and eagerly shared his love for the Lord with others.
Charles is survived by one son, David Thornton (Marsha) of Benbrook, Texas; two daughters, Beci Campbell (Rev. Paul) of Williamsburg, Pa. and Beth Sahlmann (Matt) of Fairview, Pa.; exchange student daughter, Lucy Ortiz Rojas (James); grandchildren, Heidi Cooper (Bruce), David Campbell (Lisa), Troy Thornton (Becca), and Alicia Mucher (Jason); six step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; thirteen step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Wargo Thornton; one brother, Wallace Thornton; and three sisters, Evelyn May, Hilda Tuttle, and Virtue Robinson.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. conducted by Pastor David Voelker.
Special thanks goes to the nurses at Great Lake Hospice and the staff on the Avonia Springs Neighborhood at Manchester Commons for the loving care they provided Charles.
Memorials may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French St., Erie, PA 16501, or to Great Lakes Hospice, 1700 Peach St. #244, Erie, PA 16501.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019