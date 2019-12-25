|
Charles William "Bill" Rosenquest, 85, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday December 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Strattenville, Pa., on March 17, 1934, a son of the late Charles and Marion Beveridge Rosenquest.
Bill was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School and the GE Apprentice Program. He worked at GE for over 40 years before retirement. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. He was the house emcee at Jr.'s Last Laugh Comedy Club and was well known, and loved, around Erie for his hilarious stand-up, his great sense of humor, and having a joke for every occasion.
Bill was past president and an active board member of the GEER travel group and enjoyed travel and the camaraderie of his GEER friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and took great pride in his vegetable garden. He was a truly talented wood craftsman; he and Donna made countless beautiful oak shelves, cupboards, and furniture items "sold" by "Gifts From the Heart" but "given" from the heart to family.
He loved poker with his good friends, but most important in his life was spending time with his wife and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Rosenquest; two great-grandchildren, Joey Carpenter and Angel Tucker; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ernie and Kenneth Ambrose.
Survivors include the love of his life, his best friend and wife of 65 years (70 with the chill factor) Donna Ambrose Rosenquest; three daughters, Jean Heisler (Lee), Deborah Richardson (Doug), and Brenda Cagara, all of Erie; three sons, Charles Rosenquest (Cherie) of Cassadaga, New York, James Rosenquest of Erie; and Ken Rosenquest of Erie; two sisters, Carol Willis (Lofton) of Bainbridge, Ga., and Bobbi Badger of Roanoke, Va; one brother, Darl "Butch" Rosenquest (Carolyn) of Pittsburgh; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were family.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to a short memorial service there on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen, 218 E. 11th St., Erie, PA 16503 or the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr., Erie, PA 16501.
