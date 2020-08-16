Charley Fiesler, age 66, passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Health Center.
He was born in Erie, on May 9, 1954, a son of the late Mark J. and Bernice Donachy Fiesler.
Charley attended Fairview High School.
He followed the news daily and enjoyed surfing the internet.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Barbara Ann Fiesler, Melvin Fiesler and a brother and sister in infancy; as well as his companion, Joy Mooney.
Charley is survived by his loving family, Gerald Mark Fiesler (Patricia) of Fairview, Leroy W. Fiesler (Diane) of Girard, Lois Ann McCumber (Ken) of Conneaut, Ohio, Yvonne Bohman (Dave) of Girard, Marguerite "Margie" of Albion and Louise Gleason (Bob) of E. Springfield. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, Girard.
Burial was at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
