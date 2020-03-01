|
Charlotte Dronfield Shannon, age 83, died peacefully on February 24, 2020 in Falls Church, Va.
Charlotte was born in Erie, Pa., to Jack and Josephine Dronfield and graduated from St. Vincent Nursing School in 1956.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerry Shannon, her brother Donald Dronfield, five children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Advent Funeral Home, www.adventfuneral.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 1, 2020