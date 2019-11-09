|
Charlotte E. (Straub) Romanski Graham, age 84, of Erie passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. Born in Erie November 9, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Arthur W. and Harriet (Knobloch) Straub.
Charlotte worked as a waitress at the La Meda Tea Room, the Holiday Inn South and Russ's Diner. She loved watching TV shows, especially Everybody Loves Raymond, Wheel of Fortune, and The Golden Girls. She also enjoyed shopping, circle puzzles, decorating and making pizzelles with her granddaughters.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Peter Romanski and a brother, Victor Hulbert.
Survivors include her three children, Linda Cowser, Darlene Stalmach and Tom Romanski, wife Tammy, all of Erie; five grandchildren, Jennifer Maloney, Shannon Murphy, Michelle Stalmach (Tony), Trevor Cowser and Megan Stokes; four great-grandchildren, Alivia, Nolan, Ireland and Nora.
Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., and are invited there Monday for a service at 11 a.m. with Fr. Mike DeMartinis. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania, P. O. Box 3930, Erie PA 16508.
