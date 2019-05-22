|
|
Charlotte Jean Kuffer Ohman, age 93, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Erie, Pa. She was born in Erie, Pa., on July 26, 1925, daughter of the late Vera (Sponsler) and Leon Kuffer. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother.
Charlotte graduated from Academy High School, worked at Lords, and retired as the cafeteria manager at Academy High School. She was a lifetime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church. Her enjoyment was watching her daughters grow up. In her later years, she spent her evenings sitting on her porch viewing the flowers that she cared for throughout the summer. When she wasn't attending to her flowers in her garden, she was knitting and baking. Everyone loved her Swedish coffee bread.
In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Helge Ohman, her sister, Virginia Martin, and her brother, James Kuffer.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Flewelling and husband James and Denise Marquis and husband Dennis, granddaughter, Joey Solosky and husband Paul and two great-grandsons, Jamys and Ronan Solosky. Charlotte enjoyed a very special friendship with her sister-in-law, Betty Pratt. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mom, we thank you for giving us a life time of wonderful memories.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service there at 11 a.m. The Rev. Matthew R. Judd, of Glenwood United Methodist Church, will officiate. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sight Center of Northwest, 2545 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506, or to the Glenwood United Methodist Church, 2931 Myrtle St., Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 22, 2019