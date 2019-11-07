|
|
Charlotte L. Turner Clark, 82, of Harborcreek, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Elmwood Gardens. She was born in Greenville, Pa., on March 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Richard and Frances Pierson Turner.
Charlotte graduated from Greenville High School in 1955 earned her LPN degree from Chipola Junior College in Florida. She worked at various nursing homes in Florida and Pennsylvania before retiring in 1998. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Earl Clark; her granddaughter, Amber Clark; her daughter-in-law, Mary Clark; her brother, Richard Turner; and her former husband, Earl "Pete" Clark.
Survivors include one son, Mark Clark and his wife, Barbara, of Erie; two grandchildren, Katie Hollibaugh and her husband, Gary, of Pittsburgh and Mark Clark of Erie; three great-grandchildren, Kaylie, Brandon, and Charlotte; her cousin, Jack Turner of Greenville; and many nieces and nephews, including, Maureen Turner.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of services there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private, in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
The family would like to thank All in Your Home Homecare for their loving care given to Charlotte.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019